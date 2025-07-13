 Skip navigation
Finish_9_raw.jpg
Merlier sprints to victory in Tour de France Stage 9 after van der Poel’s breakaway is thwarted
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 2
2025 Tour de France Standings
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Yu Darvish is back, Colt Keith is figuring it out

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_pogecarintv_250713.jpg
Pogacar: ‘Going to win this Tour for Joao’
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4

Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 9 finish

July 13, 2025 11:14 AM
Watch the thrilling finish to the ninth stage of the 2025 Tour de France, where cyclists attempted to chase down a rider who was leading for most of the day.

nbc_tdf_pogecarintv_250713.jpg
02:33
Pogacar: ‘Going to win this Tour for Joao’
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_tdf_winnerintv_250713.jpg
02:10
Merlier credits Evenepoel’s help for Stage 9 win
oly_wpw_worlds_usaned_250713.jpg
09:52
U.S. women’s water polo dominates Dutch in game 2
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
02:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
02:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
01:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
nbc_tdf_chateauroux_250713.jpg
36
Châteauroux unofficially becomes Cavendish City
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
01:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
nbc_tdf_bottledrop_250713.jpg
06:23
Analyzing Pogacar, Jorgenson TDF water bottle feud
nbc_tdf_almeida_250713.jpg
57
Almeida, Pogačar teammate, abandons Tour de France
nbc_tdf_crash2_250713.jpg
01:45
Zimmermann crashes in Tour de France ninth stage
nbc_tdf_crash1_250713.jpg
01:32
Crash in Stage 9 peloton sets back multiple riders
nbc_tdf_sprint_250713.jpg
01:36
Milan sprints to line ahead of Girmay, Merlier
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
rodgers.jpg
01:37
American Century Championship Round 2 best shots
nbc_moto_superbike_monterey_250712.jpg
10:28
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 1
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
08:43
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross
martin_spring_creek.jpg
09:50
Martin goes out on top in Motocross career finale
steph_for_acc_hls_mpx.jpg
14:36
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Round 2
spring_creek_450.jpg
09:43
Jett tested by Hunter in Spring Creek showdown
nbc_moto_springcreekhl_250712.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 7, Spring Creek
nbc_imsa_ctmpqualiv2_250712.jpg
09:16
IMSA qualifying highlights: Chevrolet Grand Prix
nbc_moto_springcreek_sextonintv_250712.jpg
50
Sexton ‘couldn’t keep up’ with Lawrence brothers
nbc_moto_springcreek_jettlawrenceintv_250712.jpg
01:36
‘Patience’ gives Jett overall win at Spring Creek
nbc_moto_springcreek_hunterlawrenceintv_250712.jpg
49
H. Lawrence: ‘Just have to be faster’