 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Angel Reese
Angel Reese misses Sky’s final game before All-Star break with leg injury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
NHL releases the 2025-26 schedule, the last 82-game season before new CBA increases it to 84

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
kaiser_site.jpg
Caddy, friend Kaiser integral to Xander’s success
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Angel Reese
Angel Reese misses Sky’s final game before All-Star break with leg injury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
NHL releases the 2025-26 schedule, the last 82-game season before new CBA increases it to 84

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
kaiser_site.jpg
Caddy, friend Kaiser integral to Xander’s success
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Atlanta starters combine for 58 points in 86-49 victory over the Sky

  
Published July 16, 2025 03:18 PM

CHICAGO — Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray each added 14 points, and the Atlanta Dream cruised past the Chicago Sky 86-49 on Wednesday.

Atlanta opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run and closed the frame with a 74-36 lead. The Dream made 13 field goals in the third — one more than the Sky had through three quarters.

The score was 62-26 before the Sky made their second field goal of the second half with 3:24 left in the third. The Dream led by as many as 43 in the fourth.

Both teams were missing key starters. Chicago star Angel Reese missed her first game of the season with a leg injury and guard Ariel Atkins was out due to a calf injury. Dream forward Rhyne Howard will be out for the rest of July with a knee injury.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao finished with 13 points and Naz Hillmon scored 10 for Atlanta (13-9). Jordin Canada had eight assists.

Rebecca Allen had a team-high nine points and three 3-pointers — all in the third quarter — for Chicago (7-15). Kamilla Cardoso added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago avoided its lowest scoring game in franchise history when Moriah Jefferson made a jumper in the lane with 30.3 seconds left.