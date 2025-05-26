 Skip navigation
Ogwumike scores 23, Wheeler adds season-high 21and Storm beat Aces 102-82

  
Published May 25, 2025 08:59 PM

SEATTLE — Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points, Erica Wheeler added season highs of 21 points and seven assists, and Seattle beat the Las Vegas Aces 102-82 on Sunday for the Storm’s third straight win.

Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor scored 12 points apiece for Seattle (3-1). Skylar Diggins added 10 points and eight assists.

The Storm made 11 of their first 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and scored 34 first-quarter points — the second-highest scoring quarter in the WNBA this season — with 12 assists on 13 baskets. Ogwumike scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added four rebounds and four assists as Seattle took a 14-point lead.

The Storm shot 60% (42 of 70) from the field, made 8 of 16 from 3-point range and finished with 32 assists — third most in franchise history.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (2-2) with 15 points. Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young scored 14 apiece and rookie Elizabeth Kitley — who entered game with two points this season — added 11 points.

Ogwumike made a layup with about three minutes left in the first half to move past Candace Parker (6,574) into ninth on the WNBA’s career scoring list. Ogwumike has 6,584 points and needs 220 to pass Storm legend Sue Bird (6,803) for eighth.

Ogwumike made 10 of 15 from the field and finished with eight rebounds and six assists. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA draft has 3,000 rebounds and needs 14 to pass Taj McWilliams-Franklin for 10th.

Up next

The Aces play at the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. The Storm play at Minnesota on Tuesday.