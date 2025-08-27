 Skip navigation
Thomas sets WNBA single-season record with 7 triple-doubles as the Mercury beat the Sparks 92-84

  
Published August 27, 2025 12:47 AM

LOS ANGELES — Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists for her WNBA single-season record seventh triple-double, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-84 on Tuesday night.

Thomas secured her 18th career triple-double with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter on a shot in the lane. She broke her own record of six triple-doubles in a season, set in 2023.

Thomas, who had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists in a win on Friday, also became the first player in WNBA history to post at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

Phoenix (23-14) moved past New York (23-15) for sole possession of fourth place in the WNBA standings.

Satou Sabally had a team-high 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 for Phoenix. Sami Whitcomb made five of her first six 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. DeWanna Bonner added 14 points.

The Mercury went 11 of 25 from 3-point range, with nine makes coming from players off the bench.

Dearica Hamby had 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Los Angeles (17-19). Rickea Jackson had 21 points and four 3-pointers, and Kelsey Plum scored 20. Plum reached 700 points on the season — the third time she’s done that in her career.

Thomas had just one point at halftime after attempting two field goals, to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds.