 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kodai Senga
AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duels
New crew chief has Bubba Wallace off to fast start desired in NASCAR Cup season
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings: Wemby on top, Holmgren and Cunningham in Top 10

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bengalsmoveon_250307.jpg
Bengals put themselves in concerning situation
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kodai Senga
AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duels
New crew chief has Bubba Wallace off to fast start desired in NASCAR Cup season
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings: Wemby on top, Holmgren and Cunningham in Top 10

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bengalsmoveon_250307.jpg
Bengals put themselves in concerning situation
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Brandon Woodruff

  
Published March 7, 2025 09:55 AM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Brandon WoodruffMIL - SP
Throws: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $4 | NL 5x5: $10
2024: DNPMixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $5
Outlook: When Woodruff underwent shoulder capsule surgery in Oct. 2023, there was some talk about him pulling off a return at the end of last season. However, that idea was abandoned without ever really an attempt, and as spring 2025 approaches, there’s still question about his readiness for Opening Day. One of the NL’s best pitchers when healthy, Woodruff went 41-23 with a 2.93 ERA and a 709/148 K/BB in 595 innings from 2019-23. He’s reportedly feeling good now as he begins to prep for the season, but whether his stuff is back is unclear. If he shows up this spring and is working in the mid-90s in games, then he’s at least a top-40 SP and maybe into the top 30. Right now, though, he comes in a little lower than that, especially considering that he might not start the season on time. Watch his progress in spring training before committing.
woodruff.jpg

Mentions
brandon woodruff.png Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers Primary Logo Milwaukee Brewers