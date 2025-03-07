2025 Fantasy Preview: Brandon Woodruff

Outlook: When Woodruff underwent shoulder capsule surgery in Oct. 2023, there was some talk about him pulling off a return at the end of last season. However, that idea was abandoned without ever really an attempt, and as spring 2025 approaches, there’s still question about his readiness for Opening Day. One of the NL’s best pitchers when healthy, Woodruff went 41-23 with a 2.93 ERA and a 709/148 K/BB in 595 innings from 2019-23. He’s reportedly feeling good now as he begins to prep for the season, but whether his stuff is back is unclear. If he shows up this spring and is working in the mid-90s in games, then he’s at least a top-40 SP and maybe into the top 30. Right now, though, he comes in a little lower than that, especially considering that he might not start the season on time. Watch his progress in spring training before committing.