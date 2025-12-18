Career Highlights: All-Star pitcher David Wells is a two-time World Series champion and one of only 23 pitchers in MLB history to pitch a perfect game. As a New York Yankee, Wells shutout the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on May 17, 1998. Wells played for nine different teams during his 21-year MLB career (Toronto, Detroit, Cincinnati, Baltimore, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, San Diego, Boston, Los Angeles Dodgers). Nicknamed “Boomer” for his physique, Wells was 82 games over .500 for his career, a record superior to many of the finest pitchers in baseball history. His 239-157 win-loss career record included a 173-99 mark since 1995. He debuted for Toronto in 1987 as a reliever and finally secured a job as a starter when he was 30 years old. A three-time All-Star, Wells won the World Series with Toronto (1992) and the Yankees (1998). Named the 1998 American League Championship Series MVP, Wells posted career bests of 20 wins in a season (was the American League wins leader) and 169 strikeouts with the Blue Jays in 2000.

