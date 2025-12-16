 Skip navigation
Innovative Optum Golf Channel Games highlights offseason events
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award
Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Ray Allen

NBA Hall of Famer

Career Highlights: Considered one of basketball's most prolific shooters ever, Ray Allen won two NBA Championships with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. A 10-time NBA All-Star guard, Allen was inducted into the 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The former NBA career leader in three-pointers made (Stephen Curry broke his record in 2021), Allen's clutch shooting helped Miami win the 2013 NBA Championship. Prior to joining the Heat, Allen led Boston to five straight NBA Playoffs including the 2008 NBA title. He had an incredible 2011 season leading the NBA in points scored, minutes played, field goals made, field goals attempted, three-point field goals made, and three-point field goals attempted. Prior to Boston, Allen played for Seattle (2003-07) and Milwaukee (1996-2003), where he still holds numerous franchise records for both teams. He led the NBA in three-point field goals made four times, and was named to the 2005 All-NBA Second Team and 2001 All-NBA Third Team. Allen won the 2003 NBA's Joe Dumars Sportsmanship Award and an Olympic gold medal with the 2000 United States basketball team.

< Back to Celebrities