curry-stephen_@2x.jpg Download

Stephen Curry

NBA MVP: Golden State Warriors

Career Highlights: Considered one of the NBA’s greatest shooters ever and a world-wide fan favorite, Golden State guard Stephen Curry is a two-time league MVP, two-time NBA scoring champion, and has won four NBA Championship titles with the Warriors and the 2022 NBA Final MVP. An eight-time All-Star, Curry is also a seven-time All-NBA Team member (First-Team four times, Second-Team twice, and Third-Team once). A 13-year NBA veteran, Curry holds numerous NBA and Warriors records, and is a six-time NBA three-points field goal leader, four-time NBA free-throw percentage leader, and two-time NBA Three-Point Contest champion. In December 2021, he broke Ray Allen’s NBA record for most three-point-field goals ever made. In 2020, he finished with a league leading 32.0 points per game and surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (17,783 points) to become the Warriors all-time scoring leader. Curry boasts impressive career averages of 24.3 points per game, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, a 90.8 free throw percentage, 47.3 shooting percentage from the field, and 42.8 three-point field goal percentage. The 2015 AP Male Athlete of the Year, 2011 Joe Dumars Trophy honoree and 2014 NBA Community Assist Award honoree, Curry was a consensus First-Team All-American at Davidson where he led the nation in scoring his junior year.

