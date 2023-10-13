Will Charlton

 Skip navigation
Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Cut Line: Lexi impresses; LIV looks for major avenues
NFL: London Games-Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
How to watch New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream info, kickoff time
NCAA Football: Toledo at Illinois
Illinois football seeks answers amidst rough first half of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomethingdraft_231013.jpg
PFT Draft: Fields can keep momentum going
nbc_pft_raiderspats_231013.jpg
Can Belichick, Pats rebound after blowout losses?
nbc_pft_dogsoftheweek_231013.jpg
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 6 underdogs: Bucs

NCAA Football: Toledo at Illinois
Illinois football seeks answers amidst rough first half of 2023 season
Significant turnover on offense and defense has the Fighting Illini struggling to return to their 2022 form.