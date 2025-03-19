Alabama State vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

Alabama State’s (20-15) reward for their last-second win Tuesday night over Saint Francis (PA) is a date with the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed, the Auburn Tigers (28-5) Thursday at Rupp Arena.

The Hornets advanced out of the First Four with a come from behind, last second win against Saint Francis (PA), 70-68. Trailing by five at the half, the Hornets pressured the ball and attacked the basket more decisively in the second half. Amarr Knox’ layup off a length of the court pass from Micah Simpson that was tipped multiple times ultimately was the difference. Alabama’s fifth trip to the Tournament results in a win and a date with Auburn.

Auburn was the regular season champion in the SEC, the nation’s most difficult conference. They have stumbled of late losing three of their last four games. In the SEC Tournament the Tigers were ousted by the Tennessee Volunteers, 70-65. Led by Johni Broome – Auburn’s team leader in the following stats: 18.9 pts, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks – the Tigers’ offense averages 83.8 points per game while the defense gives up 74 per outing.

The winner of this game will meet the winner of Louisville vs. Creighton.

Game details & how to watch Alabama State vs. Auburn

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 2:50PM EST

Site: Rupp Arena

City: Lexington, KY

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Alabama State vs. Auburn

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: NA

Spread: Auburn Tigers -32.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Alabama State vs. Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Tigers game:

Moneyline: This game is unavailable to bet on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Alabama State Hornets +32.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning to a play on the Game Total UNDER 149.5.

Alabama State vs. Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn has failed to cover the spread in their last 4 and in 6 of their last 8 games

Auburn Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in 20 of 31 games

These schools have played 4 times, and Auburn has won all 4 BUT Alabama State is 1-0-3 ATS in those 4 games

