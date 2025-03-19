Alabama State vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
Braves sign nine-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to minor league deal
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL and NHLPA will begin CBA talks in early April
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice-Providence
McNeese State’s Will Wade confirms he’s been in contact with NC State about its coaching job

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
Braves sign nine-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to minor league deal
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL and NHLPA will begin CBA talks in early April
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice-Providence
McNeese State’s Will Wade confirms he’s been in contact with NC State about its coaching job

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Alabama State vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

  
Published March 19, 2025 05:28 PM

Alabama State’s (20-15) reward for their last-second win Tuesday night over Saint Francis (PA) is a date with the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed, the Auburn Tigers (28-5) Thursday at Rupp Arena.

The Hornets advanced out of the First Four with a come from behind, last second win against Saint Francis (PA), 70-68. Trailing by five at the half, the Hornets pressured the ball and attacked the basket more decisively in the second half. Amarr Knox’ layup off a length of the court pass from Micah Simpson that was tipped multiple times ultimately was the difference. Alabama’s fifth trip to the Tournament results in a win and a date with Auburn.

Auburn was the regular season champion in the SEC, the nation’s most difficult conference. They have stumbled of late losing three of their last four games. In the SEC Tournament the Tigers were ousted by the Tennessee Volunteers, 70-65. Led by Johni Broome – Auburn’s team leader in the following stats: 18.9 pts, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks – the Tigers’ offense averages 83.8 points per game while the defense gives up 74 per outing.

The winner of this game will meet the winner of Louisville vs. Creighton.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Alabama State vs. Auburn

  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 2:50PM EST
  • Site: Rupp Arena
  • City: Lexington, KY
  • Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Alabama State vs. Auburn

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: NA
  • Spread: Auburn Tigers -32.5
  • Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Alabama State vs. Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Tigers game:

  • Moneyline: This game is unavailable to bet on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Alabama State Hornets +32.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning to a play on the Game Total UNDER 149.5.

Alabama State vs. Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Auburn has failed to cover the spread in their last 4 and in 6 of their last 8 games
  • Auburn Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in 20 of 31 games
  • These schools have played 4 times, and Auburn has won all 4 BUT Alabama State is 1-0-3 ATS in those 4 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
AUBURN.png Auburn Tigers
alabama state university.png Alabama State Hornets
Men's College Basketball