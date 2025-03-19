Georgia vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Georgia Bulldogs’ (20-12) late season push earned them a bid to the NCAA Tournament. They face the winners of the West Coast Conference, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8) Thursday afternoon.

Winners of four in a row prior to a first-round loss to Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament, Georgia is led by Asa Newell who is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 19th consecutive year. Winners of nine of their last ten games, the Bulldogs average 83 points per game while holding opponents to 66.1 points per game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Georgia vs. Gonzaga

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 4:35PM EST

Site: INTRUST Bank Arena

City: Wichita, KS

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for Georgia vs. Gonzaga

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Georgia Bulldogs (+220), Gonzaga Bulldogs (-275)

Spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Georgia vs. Gonzaga

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Bulldogs & Bulldogs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Georgia Bulldogs +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 149.5.

Georgia vs. Gonzaga: Top betting trends and recent stats

Georgia is 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games (17-14 for the season)

Gonzaga is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games (13-18 for the season)

Gonzaga is 2-1 all-time vs. Georgia but Georgia is 3-0 all-time against the spread vs. the Zags

