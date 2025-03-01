Indiana at Washington Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9) continue their late season push for the NCAA Tournament when they take the court against the cellar-dwellers in the Big Ten, the Washington Huskies 13-15, 4-13). The Hoosiers have won two in a row and three of their last four to put themselves in the conversation for one of the final at-large bids to March Madness. The Washington Huskies must win out and get help to avoid not qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament. They have lost three in a row and four of their last five.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Indiana at Washington

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hoosiers at Huskies

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Indiana Hoosiers (-135), Washington Huskies (+110)

Spread: Hoosiers -1.5

Total: 147.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Washington

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoosiers & Huskies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Indiana -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Indiana at Washington: Top betting trends and recent stats

Washington’s last 3 games and 7 of their last 8 have cashed the OVER on the Game Total

Indiana Games Totals had cashed to the UNDER in 5 straight prior to their last game against Penn State

Indiana is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.