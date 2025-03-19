Nebraska-Omaha vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

St. John’s (30-4) returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 in Rick Pitino’s second season as head coach. The Red Storm are led by Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis. They thrive in transition and play a suffocating, physical brand of defense.

Nebraska-Omaha (22-12) is making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament after winning the Summit League, but the Mavericks are likely to have their hands full against Pitino and one of the most dynamic teams in the whole country. In order to pull off the upset, Omaha must slow the game down, limit turnovers and execute in the half-court. The Mavericks’ leading scorer, Marquel Sutton (19.1ppg), will need to have a big night for the glass slipper to fit.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. John’s

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: The AMP

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. John’s

Wednesday

Odds: Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks (+1250), St. John’s Red Storm (-3000)

Spread: Red Storm -18.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. John’s

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on St. John’s -18.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 147.5.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. John’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Red Storm have won 9 in a row and are 6-3 against the spread in those 9 games (18-12-1 for the season)

The Mavericks have won 6 in a row and have covered the spread in each of the 6 games (20-9 for the season)

