No. 2 Duke at North Carolina Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

One of the top rivalries in college basketball is renewed tonight in Chapel Hill when the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6) host the Duke Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1).

Duke smacked UNC in Durham, 87-70, on February 1 in their first meeting of the season.

The Tar Heels have played well of late winning their last six games including a 91-59 rout of Virginia Tech Tuesday night. North Carolina held the Hokies to 29 points in the first half.

Duke obliterated Wake Forest, 93-60, Monday night in Durham for their seventh straight win. The closest game in the seven was an 18-point win in Charlottesville over UVA on February 17. Their average margin of victory during the streak is 31.8 points.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Duke at North Carolina

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Dean Smith Center

City: Chapel Hill, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Blue Devils at Tar Heels

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Duke Blue Devils (-550), North Carolina Tar Heels (+400)

Spread: Blue Devils -10.5

Total: 157.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Duke at North Carolina

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is dipping into the player prop market for this game: Cooper Flagg OVER 20 points per game

“UNC is 100 percent playing better entering this matchup and I would say playing their most confident ball of the season with six straight wins, however, only one of those teams has a winning record right now and that’s Florida State whose season is ending very soon. UNC has played their way onto the bubble in some people’s minds, but Duke is about to burst that bubble because I don’t see this tank of a team losing. Duke scored at least 40 first-half points in six straight games and every win in that span has been by at least 18 points. I’m not stepping in front of that train.I don’t trust the spread in this game, lean Duke, but I do think Cooper Flagg goes Over whatever his points prop is set at after five straight Unders in road/neutral court play.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Duke Blue Devils at -10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 157.5.

Duke at North Carolina: Top betting trends and recent stats

Duke is on a 7-game winning streak

Duke’s last 6 games have gone over the Total

Duke has covered in its last 6 games

UNC has won 6 of their last 10 games against Duke

