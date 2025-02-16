No. 20 Michigan at Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Sunday, February 16, and the No. 20 Wolverines (19-5, 11-2) and the Buckeyes (15-10, 7- 7) meet this afternoon at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Ohio State has won two of their last three blasting Washington Wednesday night, 93-69, in their most recent outing.

Michigan has won five straight and, in the process, taken over first place in the Big Ten. Tuesday night they nipped the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers in Ann Arbor, 75-73.

The Buckeyes’ record in their last ten games is 5-5 while the Wolverines’ record is 8-2 in their last 10. Michigan is 5-2 on the road this season while Ohio State is 10-4 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Michigan at Ohio State

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Value City Arena

City: Columbus, OH

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Wolverines at Buckeyes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Michigan Wolverines (+120), Ohio State Buckeyes (-145)

Spread: Buckeyes -2.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan at Ohio State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Michigan at Ohio State Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wolverines & Buckeyes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Wolverines on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Wolverines +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 150.5.

Wolverines vs Buckeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ohio State has won 3 straight home games

4 of Michigan’s last 5 games (80%) have stayed under the Total

Michigan is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 on the road

