Seton Hall at UConn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Seton Hall Pirates (7-23, 2-17) and the UConn Huskies (21-9, 13- 6) meet Saturday afternoon at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs in the Big East regular season finale for both schools.

The Pirates are owners of the Big East cellar. Losers of five straight, Seton Hall’s last win was a 69-68 win in overtime on February 15 against...UConn.

The two-time defending national champion Huskies won Wednesday night at home against Marquette, 72-66. It was their third straight win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Seton Hall at UConn

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 2:30PM EST

Site: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

City: Storrs, CT

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Pirates at Huskies

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Seton Hall Pirates (+1050), UConn Huskies (-2500)

Spread: Huskies -17.5

Total: 132.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Seton Hall at UConn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pirates & Huskies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on UConn -17.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total Over 132.5.

Seton Hall at UConn: Top betting trends and recent stats

UConn has won 5 of its last 7 games, while Seton Hall has lost 5 straight

The Under is 4-1 in Seton Hall’s last 5 road games

UConn is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 at home

These schools have split their last 10 games on the moneyline and Seton Hall is 6-4 ATS in those 10 games

