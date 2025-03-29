 Skip navigation
Tennessee vs Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8

  
Published March 29, 2025 07:07 AM

The Elite 8 in the Midwest Region pits No. 2 Tennessee (30-7) against No. 1 Houston (33-4) with a ticket to the Final Four on the line.

The Volunteers took the court Friday night against the Kentucky Wildcats. It was their third meeting of the season with Kentucky having claimed the first two. Tennessee, however, controlled this game from the opening tap and rolled to a 78-65 win. Zakai Zeigler led the way for the Vols with 18 points and 10 assists.

Houston faced a stern test from Purdue Friday night winning 62-60 on a last second driving layup from Milos Uzan. The Boilermakers rallied in the final minutes from a five-point deficit to tie it with under three seconds to play only to see Uzan score two of his game-high 22 points to secure the win for the Cougars.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tennessee vs. Houston

  • Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
  • Time: 2:20PM EST
  • Site: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • City: Indianapolis, IN
  • Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Tennessee vs. Houston

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Tennessee Volunteers (+150), Houston Cougars (-185)
  • Spread: Cougars -3.5
  • Total: 123.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Tennessee vs. Houston

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Volunteers & Cougars game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Houston -3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 123.5.

Tennessee vs. Houston: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • The Vols have covered the spread as 5-point favorites in each of their last 2 games
  • The Vols are just 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games
  • The Cougars are 4-4-2 ATS in their last 10 games after not covering the 8.5-point spread in Friday’s game against Purdue

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

