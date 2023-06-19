Royal Ascot 2023: How to watch on Peacock, what to know, full race schedule, results
In the county of Berkshire, England, lies a racecourse that is home to one of the most glamorous events in horse racing — the Royal Ascot. Horses first stepped hoof on Ascot Racecourse in 1711 thanks to Queen Anne’s fervant love for horses. It wouldn’t be until 1807, however, that the Queen’s full vision came to life with the inaugural Royal Ascot. Now, many centuries later, the culturally rich site prepares for another grand event with the arrival of the 2023 Royal Ascot.
Britain’s most beloved racing event is once again coming to NBC, with full coverage of the 2023 Royal Ascot streaming on Peacock
and additional coverage on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. See below for everything you need to know about the Royals’ favorite race.
What is the Royal Ascot?
The Royal Ascot is an annual horse racing meet held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England. It holds eight of the United Kingdom’s 32 yearly Group 1 races over the course of five days, with 35 races run at the event in total. This year’s Royal Meeting will also feature four Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races, which are as follows:
- Queen Anne Stakes (June 20 at 9:30 a.m. EST)
- King’s Stand Stakes (June 20 at 10:40 a.m. EST)
- Prince of Wales’s Stakes (June 21 at 11:20 a.m. EST)
- Norfolk Stakes (June 22 at 9:30 a.m. EST)
The Royal Ascot is historically popular for its close ties to the British Royal family. Traverse just six miles north of the course and you will find Windsor Castle, the epicenter of Royal history for over 1,000 years. The castle used to be the home of Queen Elizabeth II, and Her Majesty was an avid horseracing enthusiast and regular attendee of the Royal Ascot.
This year’s Royal Ascot will be the first under the reign of King Charles, and His Majesty will be in attendance for the entirety of the event.
What do racegoers wear to the Royal Ascot?
The attendance of numerous Royals is not the only element that makes the meeting a bit more dazzling than others. The Royal Ascot is the pinnacle of the British social season, and those in attendance must be dressed to Royal standard.
Those who are invited to sit in the Royal Enclosure must adhere to a strict dress code that has been enforced since the event’s inception. For ladies, the required outfit consists of a dress, skirt or jumpsuit that reaches the knee or below. Hats are mandatory and must have a diameter of four or more inches. In the case of the gentlemen, black, gray or navy suits with a waistcoat and necktie are a necessity, with a black top hats and black shoes and socks that cover the ankle.
Regardless of the stringent dress code, the Royal Ascot is known to produce timeless, bright fashion that impresses year after year.
How can I watch the 2023 Royal Ascot?
The 2023 Royal Ascot is a five-day affair, beginning on Tuesday, June 20 and concluding on Saturday, June 24. The entirety of the event will be streaming live on Peacock with additional coverage on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Below is the NBC Sports’ coverage schedule for the 2023 Royal Ascot:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Tues., June 20
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Wed., June 21
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Thurs., June 22
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., June 23
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., June 24
|9 a.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
2023 Royal Ascot Full Race Schedule
Each day of the event will feature seven races varying in age, length and prestige. See below for the entire 2023 Royal Ascot race schedule, with the first horses taking to the track on Tuesday, June 20 at 9:30 a.m. EST.
Tuesday, June 20
*All times in listed are in EST
|Time
|Race
|Age
|Distance
|9:30 a.m.
|The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
|4+
|One mile
|10:05 a.m.
|The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
|2
|Six furlongs
|10:40 a.m.
|The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)
|3+
|Five furlongs
|11:20 a.m.
|The St. James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)
|3, Colts
|Old mile
|12 p.m.
|The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100)
|4+
|Two miles, four furlongs
|12:35 p.m.
|The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
|4+
|One mile, two furlongs
|1:10 p.m.
|The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|4+
|One mile, six furlongs
Wednesday, June 21
|Time
|Race
|Age
|Distance
|9:30 a.m.
|The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
|2, Fillies
|Five furlongs
|10:05 a.m.
|The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|4, Fillies & Mares
|Old mile
|10:40 a.m.
|The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
|4+, Fillies & Mares
|One mile
|11:20 a.m.
|The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)
|4+
|One mile, two furlongs
|12 p.m.
|The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (Open)
|3+
|One mile
|12:35 p.m.
|The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)
|3
|One mile, six furlongs
|1:10 p.m.
|The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
|2
|Five furlongs
Thursday, June 22
|Time
|Race
|Age
|Distance
|9:30 a.m.
|The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
|2
|Five furlongs
|10:05 a.m.
|The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|3
|One mile, four furlongs
|10:40 a.m.
|The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
|3, fillies
|One mile, four furlongs
|11:20 a.m.
|The Gold Cup (Group 1)
|3 fillies
|One mile, four furlongs
|12 p.m.
|The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|3, colts & geldings
|One mile
|12:35 p.m.
|The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)
|3
|One mile, two furlongs
|1:10 p.m.
|The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|3+
|Seven furlongs
Friday, June 23
|Time
|Race
|Age
|Distance
|9:30 a.m.
|The Albany Stakes (Group 3)
|2, fillies
|Six furlongs
|10:05 a.m.
|The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
|3, colts & fillies
|Six furlongs
|10:40 a.m.
|The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|3+
|One mile, four furlongs
|11:20 a.m.
|The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
|3, fillies
|Old mile
|12 p.m.
|The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|3, colts & geldings
|One mile, four furlongs
|12:35 p.m.
|The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
|3, colts & geldings
|One mile, four furlongs
|1:10 p.m.
|The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|3
|Five furlongs
Saturday, June 24
|Time
|Race
|Age
|Distance
|9:30 a.m.
|The Chesham Stakes (Listed)
|2
|Seven furlongs
|10:05 a.m.
|The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)
|3
|Seven furlongs
|10:40 a.m.
|The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)
|4+
|One mile, four furlongs
|11:20 a.m.
|The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
|4+
|Six furlongs
|12 p.m.
|The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-110)
|3+
|Six furlongs
|12:35 p.m.
|The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
|3
|One mile, two furlongs
|1:10 p.m.
|The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) (Class 2)
|4+
|Two miles, six furlongs
What were the results from the 2023 Royal Ascot?
Tuesday, June 20
The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
- Triple Time (33-1)
- Inspiral (11-4)
- Light Infantry (14-1)
The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
- River Tiber (11-8f)
- Army Ethos (20-1)
- Bucanero Fuerte (16-1)
The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)
- Bradsell (14-1)
- Highfield Princess (7-4f)
- Annaf (50-1)
The St. James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)
- Paddington (11-5)
- Chaldean (13-8f)
- Charyn (33-1)
The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100)
- Ahorsewithnoname (7/1)
- Calling the wind (15/2)
- Tritonic (20/1)
The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
- Royal Champion (16-1)
- Bolshoi Ballet (7-1)
- Buckaroo (3-1f)
The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)
- Vauban (1/1f)
- Absurde (5/1)
- Cemhaan (66/1)
