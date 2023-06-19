 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Royal Ascot 2023: How to watch on Peacock, what to know, full race schedule, results

  
Published June 19, 2023 05:28 AM
Jh_H_Gh0hRCU
June 20, 2023 09:45 AM
Kevin Ryan trainee Triple Time edges Inspiral to win the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal Ascot in a thrilling finish, earning a spot in the Breeders Cup Mile at Santa Anita.

In the county of Berkshire, England, lies a racecourse that is home to one of the most glamorous events in horse racing — the Royal Ascot. Horses first stepped hoof on Ascot Racecourse in 1711 thanks to Queen Anne’s fervant love for horses. It wouldn’t be until 1807, however, that the Queen’s full vision came to life with the inaugural Royal Ascot. Now, many centuries later, the culturally rich site prepares for another grand event with the arrival of the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Britain’s most beloved racing event is once again coming to NBC, with full coverage of the 2023 Royal Ascot streaming on Peacock and additional coverage on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. See below for everything you need to know about the Royals’ favorite race.

RELATED: Heartache upsets favorite to win Queen Mary Stakes

What is the Royal Ascot?

The Royal Ascot is an annual horse racing meet held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England. It holds eight of the United Kingdom’s 32 yearly Group 1 races over the course of five days, with 35 races run at the event in total. This year’s Royal Meeting will also feature four Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races, which are as follows:


  • Queen Anne Stakes (June 20 at 9:30 a.m. EST)

  • King’s Stand Stakes (June 20 at 10:40 a.m. EST)

  • Prince of Wales’s Stakes (June 21 at 11:20 a.m. EST)

  • Norfolk Stakes (June 22 at 9:30 a.m. EST)

The Royal Ascot is historically popular for its close ties to the British Royal family. Traverse just six miles north of the course and you will find Windsor Castle, the epicenter of Royal history for over 1,000 years. The castle used to be the home of Queen Elizabeth II, and Her Majesty was an avid horseracing enthusiast and regular attendee of the Royal Ascot.

This year’s Royal Ascot will be the first under the reign of King Charles, and His Majesty will be in attendance for the entirety of the event.

RELATED: The defining image from Secretariat’s Triple Crown

What do racegoers wear to the Royal Ascot?

The attendance of numerous Royals is not the only element that makes the meeting a bit more dazzling than others. The Royal Ascot is the pinnacle of the British social season, and those in attendance must be dressed to Royal standard.

Those who are invited to sit in the Royal Enclosure must adhere to a strict dress code that has been enforced since the event’s inception. For ladies, the required outfit consists of a dress, skirt or jumpsuit that reaches the knee or below. Hats are mandatory and must have a diameter of four or more inches. In the case of the gentlemen, black, gray or navy suits with a waistcoat and necktie are a necessity, with a black top hats and black shoes and socks that cover the ankle.

Regardless of the stringent dress code, the Royal Ascot is known to produce timeless, bright fashion that impresses year after year.

RELATED: Click here for everything you need to know about the Breeders’ Cup

How can I watch the 2023 Royal Ascot?

The 2023 Royal Ascot is a five-day affair, beginning on Tuesday, June 20 and concluding on Saturday, June 24. The entirety of the event will be streaming live on Peacock with additional coverage on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Below is the NBC Sports’ coverage schedule for the 2023 Royal Ascot:

DateTime (ET)Platform(s)
Tues., June 208:30 a.m.Peacock
Wed., June 218:30 a.m.Peacock
Thurs., June 228:30 a.m.Peacock
Fri., June 238:30 a.m.Peacock
Sat., June 249 a.m.NBC, Peacock
1 p.m.Peacock

2023 Royal Ascot Full Race Schedule

Each day of the event will feature seven races varying in age, length and prestige. See below for the entire 2023 Royal Ascot race schedule, with the first horses taking to the track on Tuesday, June 20 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Tuesday, June 20

*All times in listed are in EST

Time RaceAgeDistance
9:30 a.m.The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)4+One mile
10:05 a.m.The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)2Six furlongs
10:40 a.m.The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)3+Five furlongs
11:20 a.m.The St. James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)3, ColtsOld mile
12 p.m.The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100)4+Two miles, four furlongs
12:35 p.m.The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)4+One mile, two furlongs
1:10 p.m.The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)4+One mile, six furlongs

Wednesday, June 21

Time RaceAgeDistance
9:30 a.m.The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)2, FilliesFive furlongs
10:05 a.m.The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)4, Fillies & MaresOld mile
10:40 a.m.The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)4+, Fillies & MaresOne mile
11:20 a.m.The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)4+One mile, two furlongs
12 p.m.The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (Open)3+One mile
12:35 p.m.The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)3One mile, six furlongs
1:10 p.m.The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)2Five furlongs

Thursday, June 22

Time RaceAgeDistance
9:30 a.m.The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)2Five furlongs
10:05 a.m.The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)3One mile, four furlongs
10:40 a.m.The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)3, filliesOne mile, four furlongs
11:20 a.m.The Gold Cup (Group 1)3 filliesOne mile, four furlongs
12 p.m.The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)3, colts & geldingsOne mile
12:35 p.m.The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)3One mile, two furlongs
1:10 p.m.The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)3+Seven furlongs

Friday, June 23

Time RaceAgeDistance
9:30 a.m.The Albany Stakes (Group 3)2, filliesSix furlongs
10:05 a.m.The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)3, colts & filliesSix furlongs
10:40 a.m.The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)3+One mile, four furlongs
11:20 a.m.The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)3, filliesOld mile
12 p.m.The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)3, colts & geldingsOne mile, four furlongs
12:35 p.m.The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)3, colts & geldingsOne mile, four furlongs
1:10 p.m.The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)3Five furlongs

Saturday, June 24

Time RaceAgeDistance
9:30 a.m.The Chesham Stakes (Listed)2Seven furlongs
10:05 a.m.The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)3Seven furlongs
10:40 a.m.The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)4+One mile, four furlongs
11:20 a.m.The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)4+Six furlongs
12 p.m.The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-110)3+Six furlongs
12:35 p.m.The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)3One mile, two furlongs
1:10 p.m.The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) (Class 2)4+Two miles, six furlongs

What were the results from the 2023 Royal Ascot?

Tuesday, June 20

The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)


  1. Triple Time (33-1)

  2. Inspiral (11-4)

  3. Light Infantry (14-1)

The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)


  1. River Tiber (11-8f)

  2. Army Ethos (20-1)

  3. Bucanero Fuerte (16-1)

The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)


  1. Bradsell (14-1)

  2. Highfield Princess (7-4f)

  3. Annaf (50-1)

The St. James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)


  1. Paddington (11-5)

  2. Chaldean (13-8f)

  3. Charyn (33-1)

The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100)


  1. Ahorsewithnoname (7/1)

  2. Calling the wind (15/2)

  3. Tritonic (20/1)

The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)


  1. Royal Champion (16-1)

  2. Bolshoi Ballet (7-1)

  3. Buckaroo (3-1f)

The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)


  1. Vauban (1/1f)

  2. Absurde (5/1)

  3. Cemhaan (66/1)

Watch the 2023 Royal Ascot, taking place Tuesday, June 20 through Saturday, June 24 on Peacock, NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.