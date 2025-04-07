Astros at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 7

Its Monday, April 7 and the Astros (4-5) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (3-7) in a Western Division showdown.

Hayden Wesneski is slated to take the mound for Houston against Logan Gilbert for Seattle

Houston took two of three over the weekend from the Twins. Yesterday, the Astros won, 9-7, in 10 innings. Yordan Alvarez got the bat going for the first time this season going 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs to pace the attack.

Seattle got swept this past weekend by the Giants. They lost yesterday, 5-4, as Mike Yastremski smacked a three-run homer and Wilmer Flores ended the game driving in his twelfth run of the season with a single off od Gregory Santos.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Mariners

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: SCHN, Root Sports

Odds for the Astros at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Astros (+138), Mariners (-164)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Mariners

Pitching matchup for April 7, 2025: Hayden Wesneski vs. Logan Gilbert

Astros: Hayden Wesneski (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 4/1 vs. Giants - 5IP, 3ER, 2H, 3BB, 6Ks Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-1, 3.00 ERA

Last outing: 4/1 vs. Detroit - 5IP, 3ER, 5H, 1BB, 10Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Mariners

The Under is 5-3-1 in Astros’ games this season

The Under is 6-3-1 in Mariners’ games this season

Houston is 3-6 on the Run Line this season

Seattle is 4-6 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Astros and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

