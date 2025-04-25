Astros at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25

It’s Friday, April 25, and the Astros (13-11) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (12-14). Hayden Wesneski is slated to take the mound for Houston against Seth Lugo for Kansas City.

The Houston Astros are coming off a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. They last played on Wednesday. They won 3-1. Ryan Gusto picked up the win. He pitched 5.2 innings, gave up three hits, and just one earned run.

The Royals have won four straight and are coming off a sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen was fantastic on the mound. He picked up the win and struck out seven batters.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Royals

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, Space City Home Network

Odds for the Astros at the Royals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Astros (-123), Royals (+104)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Royals

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: Hayden Wesneski vs. Seth Lugo

Astros: Hayden Wesneski, (1-1, 3.91 ERA)

Last outing (San Diego Padres, 4/19): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Royals: Seth Lugo , (1-3, 3.90 ERA)

Last outing (Detroit Tigers, 4/19): 6.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Royals

The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 at AL Central teams

4 of the Astros’ last 5 matchups against American League teams have gone under the Total

The Astros are 7-3 against the Run Line in their last 10 games with a rest advantage

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

