Athletics at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 24

Its Tuesday, June 24 and the Athletics (32-48) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (49-30).

Luis Severino is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

These teams each enjoyed an off day on Monday. The Athletics lost two of three over the weekend at home to Cleveland while the Tigers were losing two of three in Tampa Bay.

Despite being just 5-5 in their last ten games, Detroit continues to dominate the American League Central. Their lead is a robust 8.5 games. The Athletics are 6-4 in their last ten but continue to bring up the rear in the American League West trailing first place Houston by 14 games.

Lets dive into Game 1 of this series and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Tigers

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, FDSNDT

Odds for the Athletics at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+235), Tigers (-293)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Tigers

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Luis Severino vs. Tarik Skubal

Athletics: Luis Severino (2-7, 4.42 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 vs. Houston - 5IP, 2ER, 9H, 1BB, 5Ks Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.06 ERA)

Last outing: 6/19 vs. Pittsburgh - 5.2IP, 2ER, 6H, 3BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Tigers

The Tigers have a 10-1 record in series openers at home this season

The Under has cashed in the Athletics’ last 3 games

The Athletics have covered the Run Line in 18 of their last 20 games in Detroit

Spencer Torkelson is 1-16 over his last 4 games

is 1-16 over his last 4 games Tyler Soderstrom is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (5-12)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Athletics and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

