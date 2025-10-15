Blue Jays at Mariners - ALCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

Maybe Toronto celebrated their Division Series over the Yankees a little too much and too long. Maybe Seattle is just a better baseball team. Regardless, the Blue Jays are in must-win territory as they prepare for Game 3 of the American League Championship series against the Seattle Mariners.

Shane Bieber is slated to take the mound for Toronto against George Kirby for Seattle.

After scoring 34 runs in their four-game series against the Yankees, the Jays’ offense has practically disappeared garnering a mere four runs and eight hits in the first two games of the ALCS. Seattle, meanwhile, is raking. Led by Jorge Polanco (4-9 with 1 HR and 5 RBIs), Seattle has managed 17 hits and scored 13 runs in taking the first two games in Toronto.

Lets dive into Game 3 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Mariners - ALCS Game 3

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Mariners - ALCS Game 3

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (+109), Seattle Mariners (-132)

Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+167)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Mariners - ALCS Game 3

Pitching matchup for October 15, 2025: Shane Bieber vs. George Kirby

Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA)

Bieber lasted just 2.2 innings against the Yankees in Game 4 of the Division Series allowing 2ER on 5H

Bieber owns a 5.23 ERA in 4 career postseason starts Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA)

Kirby appeared in 2 of the 5 games against Detroit in the Division series going 5 innings in each game and allowing 3 ER while striking out 14

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Mariners

Anthony Santander is hitting .400 (6-15) with 2 HRs in his career against George Kirby

is hitting .400 (6-15) with 2 HRs in his career against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 2-9 (.222) against Kirby

is 2-9 (.222) against Kirby George Springer is hitting .375 (3-8) in his career against Kirby

is hitting .375 (3-8) in his career against Kirby Jorge Polanco is 8-29 (.276) in his career against Shane Bieber

is 8-29 (.276) in his career against Eugenio Suarez is the only Mariner to have gone yard in his career against Bieber



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s ALCS Game 3 between the Blue Jays and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

