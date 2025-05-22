Braves at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 22

It’s Thursday, May 22, and the Braves (24-24) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (22-27). AJ Smith-Shawver is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Trevor Williams for Washington.

Yesterday’s game was postponed due to rain.

Washington won Game 1 of the series, 5-3, thanks to Dylan Crews, who helped give the Nationals the lead in the second inning prior to leaving the game early with an injury.

The Braves have gone 3-3 in their last six games, but 6-4 in their previous 10. Meanwhile, the Nationals are .500 in their last 10 games and 2.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Nationals

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 6:45 PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: MASN2, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network SOutheast

Odds for the Braves at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Braves (-154), Nationals (+129)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Nationals

Pitching matchup for May 22, 2025: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Trevor Williams

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver , (3-2, 2.33 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Nationals: Trevor Williams , (2-5, 5.91 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Nationals

The Nationals have a losing record (7-11) in divisional matchups this season

The Under is 4-0-1 in the Nationals’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.84 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

