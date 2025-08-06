Brewers at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 6

It’s Wednesday, August 6 and the Brewers (68-44) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (47-64). Jose Quintana is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Spencer Strider for Atlanta.

Milwaukee extended its winning streak to five games with a 7-2 victory over Atlanta. The Brewers go for the sweep, while the Braves look to avoid its third straight loss and fourth in the past five games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Braves

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, FDSNSO, FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Brewers (+116), Braves (-138)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Braves

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Jose Quintana vs. Spencer Strider

Brewers: Jose Quintana, (8-4, 3.50 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Braves: Spencer Strider, (5-8, 3.71 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Brewers and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Braves

The Brewers are 8-1 in the last 9 games

The Brewers have won 5 straight games

The Brewers have won 5 straight road games

With Spencer Strider on the mound for the Braves the Under is 9-5 (64%) this season

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.31 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: