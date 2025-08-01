Brewers at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1

It’s Friday, August 1 and the Brewers (64-44) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (44-64). Jose Quintana is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Mitchell Parker for Washington.

Milwaukee has won three out of four series to start the second half of the season and are 3-1 over the last four games. For Washington, the Nats have struggled to stay afloat with a 6-6 record since the All-Star break.

These teams met right before the break and Milwaukee swept Washington over three games, outscoring the Nats, 22-9.

For trade deadline moves, winners and losers across the league — follow this link.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Nationals

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Brewers at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Brewers (-155), Nationals (+129)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Nationals

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Jose Quintana vs. Mitchell Parker

Brewers: Jose Quintana, (7-4, 3.50 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Nationals: Mitchell Parker, (7-10, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing: 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Nationals

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 at National League teams

The Nationals’ last 3 games versus the Brewers have gone over the Total

Milwaukee is 3-1 in the last four games and 8-4 over the past 12

