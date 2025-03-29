 Skip navigation
All Scores
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 29

  
Published March 28, 2025 11:16 PM

Saturday afternoon the Brewers (0-1) take the field in the Bronx against the Yankees (1-0) in Game 2 of their season-opening series.

Former Yankees’ hurler Nestor Cortes is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee and Max Fried makes his debut for New York.

Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe each went yard Thursday and Carlos Rodon gave up just one run in 5.1 innings to get the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Yankees

  • Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • Time: 1:05PM EST
  • Site: Yankee Stadium
  • City: New York, New York
  • Network/Streaming: FDS, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

  • Moneyline: Brewers (+125), Yankees (-155)
  • Spread: Yankees -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Yankees

  • Pitching matchup for March 29, 2025: Nestor Cortes vs. Max Fried
    • Brewers: Nestor Cortes
      2024 - 31GP, 174.1 IP, 9-10, 3.77 ERA, 162 Ks
    • Yankees: Max Fried
      2024 - 29GP, 174.1 IP, 11-10, 3.25 ERA, 166Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Yankees

  • The Brewers collected 7 hits and struck out 13 times in the loss Thursday to the Yankees
  • The Yankees collected 7 hits and struck out 10 times in the season-opening win over Milwaukee
  • Carlos Rodon gave up just one run in 5.1 innings on Opening Day for the Yankees

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s game between the Brewers and the Yankees

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between the Brewers and the Yankees:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Yankees -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Milwaukee Brewers Primary Logo Milwaukee Brewers New York Yankees Primary Logo New York Yankees MLB