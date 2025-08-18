Cardinals at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18

Its Monday, August 18 and the Cardinals (61-64) are in Miami to open a series against the Marlins (59-65).

Matthew Liberatore is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Eury Pérez for Miami.

The Cardinals limp into South Beach having lost five in a row after being swept over the weekend by the Yankees. Miles Mikolas allowed three runs over five innings Sunday but the game was lost late as Jojo Romero allowed four unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning in an 8-4 loss. A throwing error by second baseman Thomas Saggese opened the floodgates in the final frame.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Marlins

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 10:40PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, FDSNFL

Odds for the Cardinals at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+113), Marlins (-135)

Spread: Marlins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Marlins

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Matthew Liberatore vs. Eury Pérez

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-10, 4.08 ERA)

Last outing: August 12 vs. Colorado - 6.75 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Marlins: Eury Pérez (5-3, 3.58 ERA)

Last outing: August 13 at Cleveland - 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Marlins

The Over is 7-3 in the Cardinals’ last 5 games on the road and the Marlins’ last 5 at home combined

The Marlins have covered the Run Line in 6 of their last 7 games against the Cardinals

The Marlins have won outright 5 of their last 7 games against the Cardinals

Eury Perez has struck out 5 or more in 7 of his last 8 starts

has struck out 5 or more in 7 of his last 8 starts Masyn Winn was 3-13 (.231) in the 3-game series against the Yankees

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Marlins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

