Cardinals at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29
Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Cardinals (12-17) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (16-13).
Miles Mikolas is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.
Nick Martinez gave up five hits and one run over six innings to earn his first win this season as the Reds took Game 1 of the series, 3-1.
Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Reds
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 6:40PM EST
- Site: Great American Ball Park
- City: Cincinnati, OH
- Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, FDSNOH
Odds for the Cardinals at the Reds
The latest odds as of Tuesday:
- Moneyline: Cardinals (+114), Reds (-135)
- Spread: Reds -1.5
- Total: 9.0 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Reds
- Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Miles Mikolas vs. Brady Singer
- Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.70 ERA)
Last outing: 4/23 at Atlanta - 6IP, 0ER, 6H, 2BB, 2Ks
- Reds: Brady Singer (4-0, 3.62 ERA)
Last outing: 4/23 at Miami - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 0BB, 8Ks
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Reds
- The Reds are 7-3 in their last 10 games
- Nolan Arenado is 5-31 (.161) over his last 8 games
- Elly De La Cruz is riding a 12-game hitting streak (.333)
- The Reds have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.77 units
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Reds
Rotoworld Best Bet
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and the Reds:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.
