Cubs at Brewers - NLDS Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

The Cubs and Brewers take the field in Milwaukee tonight for Game 5 of their National League Division series with the winner earning the right to play for the National League pennant against the Dodgers.

Neither manager has released information as to who will start the pivotal Game 5 but lets review options and take an educated guess for each side.

Chicago’s options are Shota Imanaga, a bullpen game, or Cade Horton. All things being equal, the obvious choice would be Horton, but he has thrown only a handful of pitches since fracturing a rib. He is not ready to face live bats. If they choose the bullpen, all arms other than Horton and Matthew Boyd are available. If Craig Counsell is thinking of using Imanaga at all, it will more than likely be to start the game. No doubt Iamanaga’s issues this postseason - an 8.10 ERA with three homers allowed in 6.2 innings - are a cause for concern.

In the other dugout, Pat Murphy, has options but each also comes with question marks. The obvious choices are Jose Quintana, Quinn Priester, or a bullpen game. Priester was rocked earlier in the series lasting just two outs in the first inning. It would be a bold choice to give him the ball. The bullpen is always a possibility and like the Cubs almost every arm is available. The logical choice, though, is Quintana. The veteran has pitched in big games throughout his 14-year career including nine postseason games. Most recently, Quintana pitched five scoreless innings last year for the Mets in their winner-take-all Wild Card series Game 3 against the Brewers.

If Pat Murphy takes a detour away from these options, he could go with his flamethrower, Jacob Misiorowski. While the manager may feel taking the mound at the start may be too big for the rookie. That said, the manager without question will go to the rookie if need be out of the bullpen.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Brewers - NLDS Game 5

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: TBS

Odds for the Cubs at the Brewers - NLDS Game 5

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cubs (+119), Brewers (-145)

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+142)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Brewers

Pitching matchup for October 11, 2025: Shota Imanaga vs. Jose Quintana

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (Reg. Season: 9-8, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing: 10/6 at Milwaukee - 2.2 IP, 4ER, 5H, 0 BB, 3 Ks Brewers: Jose Quintana (Reg. Season: 11-7, 3.96 ERA)

Last outing: 10/8 at Cubs - 3IP, 0ER, 2H, 1 BB, 2Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Brewers - NLDS Game 5

William Contreras is 5-12 (.417) with 3 HRs against Shota Imanaga in his career

is 5-12 (.417) with 3 HRs against in his career Jackson Chourio is 1-7 (.143) in his career against Imanaga

is 1-7 (.143) in his career against Imanaga Christian Yelich is 5-12 (.417) with 1 HR in his career against Imanaga

is 5-12 (.417) with 1 HR in his career against Imanaga Imanaga has allowed 12 HRs in his last 6 starts (34.2 innings).

Dansby Swanson is 4-13 (.308) with 1 HR in his career against Jose Quintana

is 4-13 (.308) with 1 HR in his career against Kyle Tucker is 2-8 (.250) with 1 HR in his career against Quintana

is 2-8 (.250) with 1 HR in his career against Quintana Justin Turner is 7-25 (.280) with 5 RBIs in his career against Quintana

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s NLDS Game 5 between the Cubs and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.5.

