Cubs at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Cubs (28-20) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (19-27).

Jameson Taillon is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Ryan Weathers for Miami.

Jesus Sanchez homered to lead off the bottom of the first for the Marlins and tripled to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth yesterday in the Marlins’ 8-7 win. Miguel Amaya drove in five runs for the Cubs, but it was not enough for Chicago.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Marlins

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: MARQ, FDSNFL

Odds for the Cubs at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (-154), Marlins (+129)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Marlins

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Jameson Taillon vs. Ryan Weathers

Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-3, 4.53 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 vs. Miami - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 0BB, 7Ks Marlins: Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 at Cubs - 5IP, 1ER, 2H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Marlins

The Cubs have won 7 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

The Over is 27-16-5 in Marlins’ games this season

The Marlins have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games against the Cubs

Kyle Tucker is 1-10 in his last 3 games

is 1-10 in his last 3 games Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 5-game hitting streak was snapped last night.

5-game hitting streak was snapped last night. Xavier Edwards extended his hitting streak to 8 games with a single last night

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

