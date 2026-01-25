 Skip navigation
USC v Wisconsin
Chad Baker-Mazara hits 5 3s, scores 29; USC beats Wisconsin 73-71
Vanderbilt v South Carolina
Latson, Johnson lead No. 2 Gamecocks to 103-74 win, ending ‘Dores perfect start
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
No. 10 Iowa extends winning streak to eight with 91-70 win over No. 12 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sacvsdet_260125.jpg
HLs: Cunningham scores 29 as Pistons destroy Kings
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Franck Kepnang and Hannes Steinbach double up in Washington’s 72-57 win over Oregon

  
Published January 25, 2026 06:50 PM

SEATTLE — Franck Kepnang and Hannes Steinbach had double-doubles and Washington led nearly wire-to-wire in a 72-57 victory over Oregon Sunday in the 318th meeting between the programs.

The Huskies’ win snapped a four-game losing streak against their bitter rival. Washington leads 193-125 in the series that is the second-most played in Division I.

Kepnang had 10 points and 14 rebounds, Steinbach had 10 and 13. Quimari Peterson, Zoom Diallo and Jacob Ognacevic scored 12 points each.

Sean Stewart scored 15 points and Kwame Evans Jr. added 11 points for Oregon.

The Ducks made only one of their first 10 shots while the Huskies built a 14-2 lead in the first seven minutes. Twice Oregon got within seven points, the second time at 22-15 with about 5 1/2 minutes left. The Huskies then went on a 10-0 run in which Peterson scored five points and Washington finished the half with a 34-19 lead.

Oregon made only seven shots in the first 14 minutes of the second half but the Ducks’ 13-of-15 shooting at the free-throw line kept the Huskies from extending their lead. Washington led 61-44 near the five-minute mark. A few minutes later, Kepnang threw down a dunk and Peterson nailed a 3-pointer for a 70-53 lead heading to the final two minutes.

Oregon (8-12, 1-8 Big Ten) made 20 of 23 free throws in the second half, 24 of 28 for the game.

Washington (11-9, 3-6) made 8 of 13 free throws and 10 of 21 3-pointers.

Up next

Oregon: The Ducks host UCLA on Wednesday.

Washington: The Huskies play Thursday at No. 11 Illinois.