Franck Kepnang and Hannes Steinbach double up in Washington’s 72-57 win over Oregon

SEATTLE — Franck Kepnang and Hannes Steinbach had double-doubles and Washington led nearly wire-to-wire in a 72-57 victory over Oregon Sunday in the 318th meeting between the programs.

The Huskies’ win snapped a four-game losing streak against their bitter rival. Washington leads 193-125 in the series that is the second-most played in Division I.

Kepnang had 10 points and 14 rebounds, Steinbach had 10 and 13. Quimari Peterson, Zoom Diallo and Jacob Ognacevic scored 12 points each.

Sean Stewart scored 15 points and Kwame Evans Jr. added 11 points for Oregon.

The Ducks made only one of their first 10 shots while the Huskies built a 14-2 lead in the first seven minutes. Twice Oregon got within seven points, the second time at 22-15 with about 5 1/2 minutes left. The Huskies then went on a 10-0 run in which Peterson scored five points and Washington finished the half with a 34-19 lead.

Oregon made only seven shots in the first 14 minutes of the second half but the Ducks’ 13-of-15 shooting at the free-throw line kept the Huskies from extending their lead. Washington led 61-44 near the five-minute mark. A few minutes later, Kepnang threw down a dunk and Peterson nailed a 3-pointer for a 70-53 lead heading to the final two minutes.

Oregon (8-12, 1-8 Big Ten) made 20 of 23 free throws in the second half, 24 of 28 for the game.

Washington (11-9, 3-6) made 8 of 13 free throws and 10 of 21 3-pointers.

Up next

Oregon: The Ducks host UCLA on Wednesday.

Washington: The Huskies play Thursday at No. 11 Illinois.