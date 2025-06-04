Cubs at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 4

It’s Wednesday, June 4 and the Cubs (38-22) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (28-32). Matthew Boyd is slated to take the mound for Chicago against MacKenzie Gore for Washington.

Chicago took Game 1 of the series, 8-3, to extend their winning streak to three-straight and seven of the past eight.

The Cubs have won the last three starts with Boyd on the mound and won four of the past five. The Nats are 5-7 in Gore’s 12 starts this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Nationals

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: MARQ, MASN

Odds for the Cubs at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Cubs (-136), Nationals (+115)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Nationals

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: Matthew Boyd vs. MacKenzie Gore

Cubs: Matthew Boyd, (5-2, 3.08 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Nationals: MacKenzie Gore, (2-5, 3.16 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cubs and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Nationals

The Cubs have won 5 of their last 6 games on the road

The Over is 34-21-5 in Cubs’ games this season

The Cubs have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

