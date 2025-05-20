Diamondbacks at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for May 20

It’s Tuesday, May 20, and the Diamondbacks (26-22) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (29-19). Ryne Nelson is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles.

Arizona took Game 1 of the series, 9-5 yesterday, to extend Los Angeles’ losing streak to a season-long four games. Arizona built up a 7-0 lead through three innings and never looked back despite three combined homers from Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. The Dodgers have been outscored 32-20 during this 0-4 stretch.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ARID, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+185), Dodgers (-224)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Ryne Nelson vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson, (1-1, 5.13 ERA)

Last outing: 3.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, (5-3, 2.12 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Dodgers to break its losing streak:

“The best piece of advice I can offer is once the Dodgers snap its season-long four-game losing streak, they’ll likely go on a short winning streak as most teams do. I could only lean the Dodgers ML and -1.5 today and tomorrow before an off day and trip to the East Coast for two series against the Mets and Guardians.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Diamondbacks’ last 4 road games at the Dodgers have gone over the Total

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight home games

The four-game losing streak for the Dodgers is a season-high stretch

