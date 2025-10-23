Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

The World Series begins Friday night in Toronto. No doubt the intrigue lies in wondering what the Dodgers and the Blue Jays could possibly do for an encore following the thrills each provided in winning the National and American League pennants, respectively.

Yes, Shohei Ohtani has been better than even advertised this postseason, but the Dodgers’ pitching has dominated as a whole in October. They have allowed just a single run in each of their last five games dating back to the series clincher against the Phillies in the Divisional Round. They have given up just 28 through LA’s ten games and only three times have they allowed more than three runs in a game...and two of those were in the Wild Card round to the Reds.

If their bats get going, and they have a lineup full of proven, big-game performers, yikes!

The Jays have had a more conventional, and fair to say a more exciting run to the Fall Classic. Their road began in the Division Series against the Yankees. Their bats were filthy in that series. Toronto scored 34 runs in the four-game set. The ALCS against the Mariners saw the offense come and go but their pitching showed up beginning in Game 3. Toronto hurlers gave up 17 runs over the final five games of the series and while that paled in comparison to Ohtani and co. it was good enough to earn the Blue Jays the pennant because their offense has been pretty consistent for the past month.

The offensive fireworks have been led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who has been outstanding this postseason. He is hitting .442 with 11 hits in 11 playoff games. The All-Star slugger has gone yard four times, driven in nine runs, and scored 11. The only games he has been held without a hit were Games 1 and 2 (both losses) against the Mariners.

Yes, the Dodgers are overwhelming favorites. DraftKings offers bettors odds just better than even money that it is a short, five-game series (+125). A Dodgers sweep is offered at just 6/1 while a sweep by the Blue Jays is listed at 20/1.

Lets dive into the Series and specifically, Game 1 to see where the smart plays may be.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 1

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Dodgers at the Blue Jays - World Series Game 1

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-157), Toronto Blue Jays (+129)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+113)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 1

Pitching matchup for October 24, 2025: Blake Snell vs. TBD

Dodgers: Blake Snell (3GP, 3 Starts, 21IP, 3-0, 2ER, 0.86 ERA)

Last Outing: 10/13 at Milwaukee - 8IP, 0ER, 1H, 0BB, 10Ks

Snell has not allowed an earned run in either of his last two starts striking out 19 in 14 innings against the Phillies and the Brewers Blue Jays: TBD

If the Jays start their ace, Kevin Gausman in Game 1, know that he has allowed just 4 runs in 18 postseason innings



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 1

Vald Guerrero Jr. is 2-11 (.182) in his career against Blake Snell

is 2-11 (.182) in his career against The Jays as a team are hitting .227 (15-66) against Snell

George Springer is 5-22 (.227) in his career against Snell but he is the lone Blue Jays’ player who has gone yard against him

is 5-22 (.227) in his career against Snell but he is the lone Blue Jays’ player who has gone yard against him Kevin Gausman has enjoyed success against the Dodgers limiting them to just 37 hits in 156 ABs (.237)

has enjoyed success against the Dodgers limiting them to just 37 hits in 156 ABs (.237) Mookie Betts is hitting .314 (16-51) with 3 HRs against Gausman in his career

is hitting .314 (16-51) with 3 HRs against Gausman in his career Max Muncy is hitting .333 (6-18) with 3 HRs against Gausman



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s World Series Game 1 between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Shohei Ohtani MVP (+160), Vladimir Guerrero Jr MVP (+600)

We may never see a player perform at the level that Shohei Ohtani has and with him pitching and hitting in the World Series — I love the value on Ohtani.

Rather than take the Blue Jays at +185 to win the series, I would opt for Vladimir Guerrero Jr MVP at +700. He’s been on fire, hitting .442 with 6 homers, 6 walks, and 12 RBI. Vladdy was born for October and Toronto should keep this series ultra-competitive with tons of runs being scored.

***

If the MVP market is of interest to you but you want to go in a direction other than Ohtani and Vladdy, here are a few players to consider:

George Springer (+1100)

Mookie Betts (+1500

Blake Snell (+1900

Bo Bichette (+2500)

Will Smith (+3000)

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5.

