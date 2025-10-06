Dodgers at Phillies - NLDS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

Its Monday, October 6 and the Dodgers (93-69) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (96-66) in Game 2 of their National League Division Series with the Dodgers having won Game 1 a couple days ago. Blake Snell is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Jesús Luzardo for Philadelphia. Snell pitched in the Wild Card round and was victorious while Luzardo has been idle for nearly two weeks (September 24).

Down 3-0 early, the Dodgers rallied for two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to take the series opener. Teoscar Hernandez’ home run in the seventh was the decisive blow. Shohei Ohtani started Game 1 and went six innings allowing the three runs while striking out nine. The Philadelphia bullpen failed after Cristopher Sanchez allowed two runs over 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts.

Lets dive into Game 2 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Phillies - NLDS Game 2

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 6:08PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV / HBO Max

Odds for the Dodgers at the Phillies - NLDS Game 2

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-132), Philadelphia Phillies (+109)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+129)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Phillies

Pitching matchup for October 6, 2025: Blake Snell vs. Jesús Luzardo

Dodgers: Blake Snell (Regular Season: 5-4, 2.35 ERA)

Last outing: 9/30 vs. Cincinnati - 7IP, 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs, 4 Hits, 1 BB, and 9 Ks Phillies: Jesús Luzardo (Regular Season: 15-7, 3.92 ERA)

Last outing: 9/24 vs. Miami - 7IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs, 3 Hits, 0 BBS, and 10 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Phillies

Mookie Betts is 2-14 lifetime against Jesus Luzardo

is 2-14 lifetime against Freddie Freeman is 4-11 lifetime against Jesus Luzardo

is 4-11 lifetime against Shohei Ohtani has just 2 hits in 14 ABs against Luzardo but both hits have been HRs

has just 2 hits in 14 ABs against Luzardo but both hits have been HRs J.T. Realmuto is 5-21 with 1 HR in his career against Blake Snell

is 5-21 with 1 HR in his career against Bryce Harper is 2-13 with 6Ks in his career against Blake Snell

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s NLDS Game 2 between the Dodgers and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.5.

