Dodgers vs. Cubs - MLB in Tokyo - Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats

Wednesday, March 19 the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) are in Tokyo for Game 2 of their series against the Chicago Cubs (0-1).

The Dodgers took Game 1 by the score of 4-1. Shota Imanaga and Yoshinobu Yamamoto started for Chicago and LA respectively in the first all-Japanese starting pitching matchup on opening day in MLB history. Although Imanaga threw four shutout innings, the Cubs’ bullpen could not hold the lead. Yamamoto threw five innings of 3-hit, 1-run ball for the win and the Dodgers’ bullpen was perfect over the final four innings. Shohei Ohtani picked up a couple of hits and scored two runs to spark the LA lineup that was without Mookie Betts (illness) and Freddie Freeman (ribs).

Rookie Roki Sasaki (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in the series finale against Justin Steele (0-0).

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Cubs

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 6:10AM EST

Site: Tokyo Dome

City: Tokyo, Japan

Network/Streaming: FS1

Odds for the Dodgers at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-150), Chicago Cubs (+125)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+110)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Cubs

Wednesday’s pitching matchup (DATE): Roki Sasaki vs. Justin Steele

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki

Spring Training: 2GP, 7 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7Ks Cubs: Justin Steele

2024: 24 starts, 134.2 IP, 5-5, 3.07 ERA, 135 Ks



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Cubs

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the LA Dodgers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

Dodgers vs. Cubs: Betting Trends and Recent Stats

Shohei Ohtani was the only player on either team to pick up multiple hits

Kyle Tucker went hitless in 4 trips to the plate

Tanner Scott picked up 1st save with LA pitching a perfect 9th

