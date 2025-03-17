Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

The first pitch of the 2024 Major League Baseball season is Tuesday morning at 6:10AM Eastern as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs open the season in Japan.

The Dodgers are overwhelming favorite to win a second consecutive World Series title this fall (+240) while the Cubs sit further down the board (+3000).

The offseason for LA included signing the top pitcher in Japan, Roki Sasaki, 2-time CY Young winner Blake Snell, and relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. They have reloaded to say the least.

The Cubs were aggressive in the offseason as well highlighted by their acquisition of outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressley from Houston.

Tuesday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Shota Imanaga for Chicago.

Imanaga was 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA with 174 strikeouts in 29 starts last season for the Cubs.

Yamamoto was 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA including 105 strikeouts in 18 starts for the Dodgers

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Cubs

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time: 6:10AM EST

Site: Tokyo Dome

City: Tokyo, Japan

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Dodgers at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-160), Cubs (+135)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+100)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Cubs

Tuesday’s pitching matchup: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Shota Imanaga

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2024: 90 IP, 18GP, 18GS, 7-2, 3.00 ERA, 78 Hits Allowed, 30 Earned Runs, 105 Ks, 22 BBs Cubs: Shota Imanaga

2024: 173.1 IP, 29GP, 29 GS, 15-3, 2.91 ERA, 149 Hits Allowed, 56 Earned Runs, 174 Ks, 28 BBs



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 8.5.

