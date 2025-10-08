Mariners at Tigers - ALDS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

Wednesday afternoon the Seattle Mariners will look to advance to the American League Championship series when they take the field in Motown against the Detroit Tigers. Bryce Miller is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Casey Mize for Detroit.

Last night, Eugenio Suarez went yard against Jack Flaherty for the fourth time in just 28 career plate appearances and the Seattle Mariners doubled up the Tigers, 8-4, to take a two games to one lead in the series.

The home run by Suarez was one of three smacked by the Mariners in the game. Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford also went deep. Logan Gilbert allowed just one run over six innings to earn the win for Seattle.

Lets dive into Game 4 and see what the numbers tell us.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Tigers - ALDS Game 3

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Time: 3:08PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FS1

Odds for the Mariners at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (-106), Detroit Tigers (-115)

Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+154)

Total: 8.5 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Tigers - ALDS Game 4

Pitching matchup for October 8, 2025: Bryce Miller vs. Casey Mize

Mariners: Bryce Miller (Regular Season: 4-6, 5.68 ERA)

Last outing: 9/28 vs. Dodgers - 4IP, 4 ER, 5H, 2BBs, and 2 Ks Tigers: Casey Mize (Regular Season: 14-6, 3.87 ERA)

Last outing: 10/1 at Cleveland - 3IP, 1ER, 1H, 2 BB, and 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Tigers - Game 4 ALDS

Jorge Polanco is 6-16 (.375) with 2 HRs in his career against Casey Mize

is 6-16 (.375) with 2 HRs in his career against Cal Raleigh has struck out in his 2 ABs in his career against Mize

has struck out in his 2 ABs in his career against Mize Riley Greene is 2-6 (.333) in his career against Bryce Miller

is 2-6 (.333) in his career against Javier Baez is 2-7 (.286) in his career against Miller

Expert picks & predictions for today’s Game 4 between the Mariners and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.5.

