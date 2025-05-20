Mariners at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Mariners (27-19) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (14-34).

Seattle is undecided regarding who will start for them today while Bryse Wilson gets the nod for Chicago.

The Mariners won their sixth straight on the road last night with a 5-1 win over the White Sox. Julio Rodriguez cracked a grand slam for Seattle and Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings to earn his fourth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at White Sox

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: RSNW, CHSN

Odds for the Mariners at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-172), White Sox (+144)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at White Sox

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: {game.away.pitcher.name} vs. Bryse Wilson

Mariners: TBD White Sox: Bryse Wilson (0-2, 6.00 ERA)

Last outing: 5/15 at Cincinnati - 5.1IP, 7ER, 10H, 1BB, 3Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at White Sox

The Mariners have won 4 straight games against the White Sox

The Under has cashed in the Mariners’ last 6 games

The White Sox have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight games

Andrew Vaughn is 2-18 over the last 5 games (.111)

is 2-18 over the last 5 games (.111) Julio Rodriguez is riding a 7-game hitting streak (8-29)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mariners and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

