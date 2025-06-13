Padres at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13, and the Padres (38-29) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (34-34). Stephen Kolek is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Ryne Nelson for Arizona.

After a night off, the Padres are looking to rebound from a tough 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks capped off a 5-2 victory on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Mariners.

With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Diamondbacks are back to .500 on the season. While still 6.5 games behind the Dodgers, their recent run has reignited hope for a playoff push.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: AppleTV+

Odds for the Padres at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Padres (+102), Diamondbacks (-122)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Stephen Kolek vs. Ryne Nelson

Padres: Stephen Kolek, (3-1, 3.00 ERA)

Last outing (Milwaukee Brewers, 6/7): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson, (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 6/7): 3.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are on a 3-game win streak

The Padres’ last 4 road games have stayed under the Total

The Padres have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.33 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

