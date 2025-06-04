Phillies at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 4

It’s Wednesday, June 4 and the Phillies (37-23) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (31-29). Mick Abel is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against José Berríos for Toronto.

Philadelphia won the first game of the series, 8-3, to break the Blue Jays five-game winning streak and snap Philly’s four-game losing streak. Toronto has gone 2-4 in Berrios’ last six starts, while this is Abel’s second start.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SnetONE

Odds for the Phillies at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-107), Blue Jays (-112)

Spread: Blue Jays 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: Mick Abel vs. José Berríos

Phillies: Mick Abel, (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Blue Jays: José Berríos, (2-2, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Blue Jays

The Phillies are on a 4-game win streak at the Blue Jays

This season the Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios has an ERA of 3.86

The Phillies have covered in their last 3 games against the Blue Jays

