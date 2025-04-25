Phillies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 25

Its Friday, April 25 and the Phillies (13-12) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (16-10).

Taijuan Walker is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Colin Rea for Chicago.

The Cubs have won four in a row including the last two against the Dodgers. Chicago scored 18 runs in those two games against Los Angeles. Pete Crow-Armstrong belted a couple home runs and drove in seven runs in the two games.

The Phillies arrive in Wrigley having lost three straight to the Mets in New York. Alec Bohm was not the reason the Phillies failed to take any of the three games. The third baseman was 6-12 in the series.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Cubs

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Phillies at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Phillies (+113), Cubs (-134)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Cubs

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: Taijuan Walker vs. Colin Rea

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 vs. Miami - 4IP, 1ER, 1H, 3BB, 2Ks Cubs: Colin Rea (0-0, 1.32 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 vs. Arizona - 4.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 0BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Cubs

The Cubs have won 6 of their last 8 games at home, while the Phillies have lost 4 straight

Each of the Phillies’ last 3 games at Wrigley Field have gone over the Total

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Phillies and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

