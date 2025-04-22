Phillies at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22

It’s Tuesday, April 22 and the Phillies (13-10) are in Queens to take on the Mets (16-7). Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Griffin Canning for New York.

New York is 10-1 at home this season and riding a five-game winning streak as they enter this matchup. The Mets beat the Phillies, 5-4 yesterday as Aaron Nola fell to 0-5 on the season. There were four homers yesterday, including two from Francisco Lindor in the first and seventh innings. Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Mets

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SNY, TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-127), Mets (+107)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Phillies at Mets

Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Griffin Canning

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez , (2-0, 2.96 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Mets: Griffin Canning , (2-1, 3.43 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

“Yesterday, we were on the Mets and that came through in sweaty fashion at the end, but let’s zig-zag today. While +110 is tempting for the Mets as a home underdog, I mean, they are 10-1 at Citi Field this year, it’s telling they are underdogs.

With four-straight wins over St. Louis and opening as a favorite in the series against Philly at home was a good spot to bet them, but here it feels like a fade spot. The Phillies have won all four of Sanchez’s starts and while both starting pitchers are coming off season-highs in Ks (Sanchez 12, Canning 8), they’ve both been prone to the home run ball. If that becomes a theme, I’d side with the Phillies here.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Mets

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Phillies’ last 4 matchups against NL East teams have gone over the Total

The Mets are on a season-long five-game winning streak

The Mets are 10-1 at home this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: