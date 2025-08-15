Pirates at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 15

Its Friday, August 15 and the Pirates (51-71) are in Chicago to open a three-game series against the Cubs (68-52).

The Bucs have yet to announce their starter for tonight’s game. Colin Rea takes the ball for Chicago.

The Pirates had Thursday off to lick their wounds following a three-game beatdown at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. Pirates’ pitching allowed 33 runs while the offense scratched out just six runs in the series.

The Cubs concluded their series with Toronto north of the border yesterday with a 2-1 loss. Matthew Boyd went seven innings and allowed but two hits and two runs but it was not enough as Max Scherzer was just that much better. Chicago now sits eight games back of Milwaukee in the National League Central Division but remains 4.5 games up in the race for a Wild Card spot.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Cubs

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: SNP, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Pirates at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+162), Cubs (-196)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Cubs

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: TBD vs. Colin Rea

Pirates: TBD Cubs: Colin Rea (9-5, 4.09 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 at St. Louis - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Cubs

The Cubs have a winning record (9-6) in home games against divisional opponents this season

Each of the Cubs’ last 4 home games against the Pirates have stayed under the Total

The Cubs have failed to cover in their last 4 games against the Pirates

Kyle Tucker was 0-11 in the series against Toronto

was 0-11 in the series against Toronto Nico Hoerner was 4-12 against Toronto

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Pirates and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

