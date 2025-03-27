Pirates at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27

Its Thursday, March 27 and the MLB season in South Beach begins with a marquee pitching matchup. Paul Skenes and Sandy Alcantara take the mound as the Pirates square off against the Marlins.

Skenes was the National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young runner-up. Alcantara won the Cy Young Award in 2022. He did not play last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Marlins

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Loandepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Pirates (-155), Miami Marlins (+130)

Spread: Pirates -1.5, (+118), Marlins +1.5 (-145)

Total: 6.5 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Marlins

Thursday’s pitching matchup (March 27): Paul Skenes vs. Sandy Alcantara

Pirates: Paul Skenes

Spring Training - 5GP, 18 IP, 2-0, 2.50 ERA, 23 Ks Marlins: Sandy Alcantara

Spring Training - 5GP, 23.2 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 10 Ks



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Marlins

Matt Mervis led the Marlins with 4 HRs in 51 ABs in Spring Training...but he also struck out 22 times

Joey Bart led the Bucs in the Spring with 14 hits in 40 ABs (.350)

This is Alcantara’s first start since the 2023 season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for this afternoon’s game between the Pirates and the Marlins

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Pirates and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 6.5.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: