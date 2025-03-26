 Skip navigation
Red Sox at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 27

  
Published March 26, 2025 04:18 PM

The Boston Red Sox open the 2025 MLB season against the Texas Rangers in Arlington on Thursday.

Garrett Crochet is slated to take the mound for Boston against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Rangers

  • Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • Time: 4:05PM EST
  • Site: Globe Life Field
  • City: Arlington, TX
  • Network/Streaming: NESN, Rangers Sports Network

Odds for the Red Sox at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-115), Texas Rangers (-105)
  • Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+150), Rangers +1.5 (-185)
  • Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Rangers

  • Thursday’s pitching matchup (DATE): Garrett Crochet vs. Nathan Eovaldi
    • Red Sox: Garrett Crochet
      Spring Training - 5GP, 15.2 IP, 1-0, 0.57 ERA, 30 Ks
    • Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi
      Spring Training - 4GP, 13.1 IP, 0-1, 5.54 ERA, 9 Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Rangers

  • A notorious slow starter, Alex Bregman led the Sox in Spring Training with a .279 batting average
  • Trayce Thompson led the Red Sox with 6 HRs and 13 RBIs in Spring Training
  • Wyatt Langford was 14-33 (.424) this Spring for Texas
  • Joc Pederson led the Rangers with 5 HRs this Spring

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Boston -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.5.

