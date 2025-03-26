Red Sox at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 27

The Boston Red Sox open the 2025 MLB season against the Texas Rangers in Arlington on Thursday.

Garrett Crochet is slated to take the mound for Boston against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Rangers

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: NESN, Rangers Sports Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-115), Texas Rangers (-105)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+150), Rangers +1.5 (-185)

Total: 7.5 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Rangers

Thursday’s pitching matchup (DATE): Garrett Crochet vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Red Sox: Garrett Crochet

Spring Training - 5GP, 15.2 IP, 1-0, 0.57 ERA, 30 Ks Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi

Spring Training - 4GP, 13.1 IP, 0-1, 5.54 ERA, 9 Ks



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Rangers

A notorious slow starter, Alex Bregman led the Sox in Spring Training with a .279 batting average

Trayce Thompson led the Red Sox with 6 HRs and 13 RBIs in Spring Training

Wyatt Langford was 14-33 (.424) this Spring for Texas

Joc Pederson led the Rangers with 5 HRs this Spring

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Boston -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.5.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

