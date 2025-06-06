Red Sox at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 6

Its Friday, June 6 and the Red Sox (30-34) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (38-23).

Walker Buehler is slated to take the mound for Boston against Will Warren for New York.

The Yankees answered Cleveland’s 4-0 shutout of New York Wednesday with a 4-0 shutout of the Guardians last night. Max Fried earned his eighth win of the season with a dominant outing. He struck out seven and gave up just one hit over six scoreless innings. Boston was off yesterday after losing two of three at home to the Angels. The Sox rallied for two in the ninth to take out the Halos 11-9 to salvage the series and earn just their third win in their last ten games.

Lets dive into the matchup between these rivals and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Yankees

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: NESN, YES, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+143), Yankees (-172)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Walker Buehler vs. Will Warren

Red Sox: Walker Buehler (4-3, 4.44 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 at Atlanta - 5.2IP, 5ER, 10H, 2BB, 6Ks Yankees: Will Warren (3-3, 5.19 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 at Dodgers - 1.1IP, 7ER, 6H, 4BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Yankees

The Yankees have won their last 5 games against teams with losing records

4 of the Yankees’ last 5 home games against the Red Sox have stayed under the Total

Rafael Devers has hit safely in 4 straight (4-15) and 7 of the last 8 games (8-31)

has hit safely in 4 straight (4-15) and 7 of the last 8 games (8-31) Aaron Judge is 3-11 in June after hitting .364 in May

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: