Rockies at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for August 11

Its Monday, August 11 and the Rockies (30-87) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (60-59).

Chase Dollander is slated to take the mound for Colorado for the first time since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque against Miles Mikolas for St. Louis. (Dollander has been in the minors for the past month.)

The Cardinals start the week feeling pretty good having taken two of three from both the Dodgers and the Cubs in the past week. Yesterday they knocked off the Cubs, 3-2. Sonny Gray was sharp allowing just two runs (one earned) over seven innings to earn his eleventh win of the season. The offense was efficient tallying just four hits but scoring three times. Pedro Pages had the big blast with his eighth home run of the season in the third inning.

Colorado has now lost seven straight following a lost weekend in Arizona. The Diamondbacks hammered the Rockies outscoring them 25-12 over the course of the three-game series. That bludgeoning came on the hells of being outscored 45-6 in their series against Toronto. It should come as no surprise that the Game Total UNDER has cashed just once this month in Rockies’ games.

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: COLR, FDSNMW

Moneyline: Rockies (+182), Cardinals (-221)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.68 ERA)

Last outing: July 6 vs. White Sox - 7.36 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-9, 5.11 ERA)

Last outing: August 5 at Dodgers - 15.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

The Rockies have lost 8 of their last 10 games

The Under is 44-30-3 in the Rockies’ games against National League teams this season

Willson Contreras was 2-8 (.250) in the weekend series against the Cubs

was 2-8 (.250) in the weekend series against the Cubs Alec Burleson is 5-15 (.333) over his last 4 games

is 5-15 (.333) over his last 4 games Brenton Doyle is enjoying a 5-game hitting streak (7-19)

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

