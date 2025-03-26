Tigers at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27

Thursday is Opening Day for the Tigers but not for the Dodgers (2-0) as Los Angeles began the 2025 regular season last week in Tokyo, Japan with a couple wins against the Chicago Cubs.

Last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal, is slated to take the mound for Detroit against 2-time Cy Young winner. Blake Snell, for Los Angeles.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Dodgers

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Tigers at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (+140), Los Angeles Dodgers (-165)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+150), Tigers +1.5 (-185)

Total: 6.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Dodgers

Thursday’s pitching matchup (March 27): Tarik Skubal vs. Blake Snell

Tigers: Tarik Skubal

Spring Training - 5GP, 19.1 IP, 2-0, 2.33 ERA, 24 Ks Dodgers: Blake Snell

Spring Training - 2GP, 4.2 IP, 0-1, 7.71 ERA, 6 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Dodgers

Gleyber Torres was 10-42 (.238) with 3 HRs in Spring Training

Spencer Torkelson was 17-50 (.340) with 5 HRs in Spring Training

Shohei Ohtani is 3-8 (.375) with 1 HR to start the regular season

Subbing at First Base for Freddie Freeman, Enrique Hernandez drove in 3 runs in the 2-game Tokyo series against the Cubs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Dodgers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Tigers and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 6.5.

