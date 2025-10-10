Tigers at Mariners - ALDS Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

The Seattle Mariners had an opportunity to close out their Division Series against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday in Motown...and lost. Their reward? They now must defeat Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal tonight in Seattle in order to earn the right to play for the American League pennant against the Toronto Blue Jays. George Kirby gets the ball for the Mariners.

With Skubal taking the mound, there is no doubt the Tigers are confident heading into Game 5. Skubal has given up three earned runs or more in just two of his last ten starts. He has lasted an average of 6.2 innings and struck out an average of 7.7 hitters in each of those ten starts.

Add to it the fact that Detroit rolled Seattle in Game 4 and that confidence meter ticks up yet another notch or two for the Tigers. Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres each went yard to lead the Tigers to a 9-3 win in Game 4. Detroit pounded out 13 hits in the game. The nine runs were the most they had scored since plating 11 at Yankee Stadium on September 10.

George Kirby has been special this season for Seattle, but Tarik Skubal is why Detroit is suddenly favored to move on to the American League Championship series following tonight’s game.

Lets dive deeper into the matchup and numbers and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Mariners

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Tigers at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (-131), Seattle Mariners (+107)

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+149)

Total: 6.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Mariners - ALDS Game 5

Pitching matchup for October 10, 2025: Tarik Skubal vs. George Kirby

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (Reg. Season: 13-6, 2.21 ERA

Last outing: Gm. 2 at Seattle (10/5) - 7IP, 2ER, 5H, 1 BB, 9Ks

Skubal has struck out at least 8 in each of his last 4 starts with each lasting at least 6 innings Mariners: George Kirby (Reg. Season: 10-8, 4.21 ERA)

Last outing: Gm. 1 vs. Detroit (10/4) - 5IP, 2ER, 6H, 1BB, 8Ks

Kirby has struck out at least 7 in each of his last 4 starts and has done so without pitching more than 6.1 innings in any of the four starts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Mariners - ALDS Game 5

Javier Baez is 1-13 (.077) in his career against George Kirby

is 1-13 (.077) in his career against Kerry Carpenter is 5-11 (.455) with 5 HRs in his career against Kirby

is 5-11 (.455) with 5 HRs in his career against Kirby Gleyber Torres is 5-12 (.417) in his career against Kirby

is 5-12 (.417) in his career against Kirby J.P. Crawford is hitting .625 (5-8) in his career against Tarik Skubal

is hitting .625 (5-8) in his career against Jorge Polanco has homered 3 times in 29 career ABs against Skubal

has homered 3 times in 29 career ABs against Skubal Julio Roriguez is 2-11 (.182) against Skubal in his career



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s ALDS Game 5 between the Tigers and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 6.0.

